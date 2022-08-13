Members of MCPO to Participate in Backpack & Book-Bag Giveaways

MORRIS COUNTY — Members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office will be participating in two programs, organized to collect and distribute backpacks filled with various school supplies to those in need. The first event, the Backpack Giveaway organized by Table of Hope, is scheduled for August 19 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The County College of Morris; and the second event, the Community Book-Bag Giveaway organized by Bethsaida Chapter 7, is on August 27

from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Bishop Nazery Way parking lot, located at 65 Spring Street, Morristown.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Police Benevolent Association Local #327 has graciously donated twenty backpacks and school supplies for both events, and made financial donations to both organizations to assist with their efforts.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said, “Members of our office consistently demonstrate acts of kindness and consideration for others, setting an example for all to follow.”