PARSIPPANY — On Monday, August 15 beginning at 7:00 p.m., the Morris County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit will be visiting the Parsippany Main Library.

A Sheriff’s Officer will be bringing their canine partners in for a special demonstration on how they help them solve crimes and what their day to day jobs are like.

Don’t miss out on this special program for all ages.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Main Library is located at 449 Halsey Road.